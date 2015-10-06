BRIEF-Venator Materials files for IPO of up to $100 million
* Venator Materials Plc files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing
Oct 6 Canada PM Harper says if he is reelected, will offer extra C$1 billion over 10 years to help auto sector, attract new auto assembly plants Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
* Royalty North announces increase to private placement financing and closing of first tranche, closing of transaction with Sunsystem Technology and entering into credit agreement