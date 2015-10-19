Oct 19 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant CEO says generics with no competitors account for
$75 million in revenues quarterly
* Valeant CEO says growth trend emphasizes volume, not
pricing
* Valeant CEO says is in touch with government on
investigations, declines further comment
* Valeant CEO says sees research and development becoming
more of a focus, says with the stock at these prices it will
consider share buybacks
* Valeant CEO defends pricing strategy saying many Wall
Street analyst reports, media reports are wrong
* Valeant CEO says its patient assistance programs are
administered by a reputable third party
