Oct 22 (Reuters) -

* United Continental Holdings Inc expects capacity in 2016 to grow between 1.5 percent and 2.5 percent from a year earlier - chief revenue officer

* United expects 2016 domestic capacity to grow 1 to 2 percent and 2016 international capacity to grow 2 to 3 percent - CRO

* United saw brief drop in bookings on U.S.-China routes after China devalued currency - CRO

* United Airlines bookings on U.S.-China routes have rebounded to levels near where they were before China's currency devaluation - CRO

* United to announce changes in upcoming weeks that are result of customer and employee feedback solicited by CEO Oscar Munoz - acting CEO Brett Hart

* Changes at United to include updates to in-flight experience and improved reliability of flights - acting CEO

* United on Thursday entered into $300 million accelerated share repurchase program to be completed in three months - acting CFO

* United has about 17 percent of expected fuel consumption in 2016 covered by hedges - acting CFO

* United's fuel hedges for 2016 currently in a loss position of $43 million - acting CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin)