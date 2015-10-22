BRIEF-PFB Corporation reports Q1 loss per share C$0.13
* PFB Corporation announces financial results for Q1 2017, declares regular quarterly dividend
Oct 22 Teck Resources Ltd
* CEO Don Lindsay says may do further "streaming" deals in future but not looking at any at present
* Lindsay says no need for "streaming" deals now as comfortable with cash balance of C$1.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant)
May 11 Spirit Airlines Inc said on Thursday it had reached a deal with an airline pilots union to extend indefinitely a temporary restraining order issued by a U.S. court directing its pilots to return to work after a labor dispute.