** Weak end markets and FX headwinds hounding Fastenal but a constructive charts suggest some room to rally

** FAST down 19 pct YTD, and 31 pct from 2012 all-time high

** Co struggling with slowdown from customers connected to oil and gas, as well impact from strong USD

** Co attempting to counteract slow end markets by adding head count, improving sales/service, and looking toward expanding pace of store openings in 2016

** However, near-term prospects muted with current Street Q4 views calling for revenue and adj EPS to fall 8 pct and 15 pct sequentially

** Valuation mixed with NTM PE at 29 pct premium to peers, but 23 pct discount to co's 10-year median historical level

** Analysts skewed slightly bullish, but 85 pct say "hold"

** Median PT $40.00, just 5 pct above current level

** Technically, FAST has some constructive signs. Chart: link.reuters.com/xyr85w

** Snapback off 100-MMA, coupled with monthly RSI turning up from oversold, suggests room to challenge $41.83/$43.50

** Can then sell back, but monthly close above here can suggest potential for surprise recovery toward $50.00

** Below $34.45/$34.32 would be an especially bearish development