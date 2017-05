Oct 22 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- POSEY COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 1,200,000 /A-1+/ INDIANA 10/26 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MIDWEST FERTILIZER COMPANY LLC PROJECT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: Put: 8/2/16

Day of Sale: 10/29 BROWARD COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 492,845 A1/A+/NR FLORIDA, AIRPORT REVENUE (FORT 10/26 LAUDERDALE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT) AMT SERIES A & C NON AMT SERIES B MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2035 TERM: 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 10/29 STATE OF TENNESSEE GENERAL WEEK OF 414,035 Aaa/AA+/AAA OBLIGATION BONDS 2015 SERIES A 10/26 2015 REFUNDING BOND SERIES B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York STATE OF TEXAS WEEK OF 222,475 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/26 STATE OF TEXAS WATER FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE BONDS SERIES 2015D MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York MARIN HEALTHCARE DISTRICT WEEK OF 170,000 Aa2/NR/NR (MARIN COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 10/26 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 145,000 Aa2/AA/ TOLL ROAD SENIOR LIEN REVENUE 10/26 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland

Day of Sale: 10/29 CALIFORNIA POLLUTION CONTROL WEEK OF 126,000 /A-/ FINANCING AUTHORITY 10/26 WASTE MANAGEMENT INC. PROJECT- SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 10/29 VIRGINIA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 100,669 Aaa/AAA/ AUTHORITY, VIRGINIA 10/26 COMMONWEALTH MORTGAGE BONDS TAXABLE (PASS-THROUGH) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SILICON VALLEY CLEAN WATER, WEEK OF 80,000 Aa3/AA/ CALIFORNIA 10/26 2015 WASTEWATER REVENUE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/28 MASSACHUSETTS EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 75,000 /AA/A FINANCING AUTHORITY EDUCATION LOAN 10/26 REVENUE BONDS ISSUE I, SERIES 2015B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 74,110 NR/NR/NR AUTHORITY OF THE 10/26 COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI SENIOR LIVING FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS (ST. ANDREW'S RESOURCES FOR SENIORS OBLIGATED GROUP) CONSISTING OF: $59,710M SERIES 2015A $14,400M SERIES 2015B MGR: Cain Brothers, New York REMARK: SERIES 2015A DUE: 2025; 2035 & 2045

SERIES 2015B DUE: 2019 UNION CITY COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 71,840 /AA-/ AGENCY 10/26 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDNG BONDS SERIES 2015A (TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/27 COLUMBIA COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 55,000 Aa1/AA+/ GEORGIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/26 SERIES 2015 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2019-2022 REMARK: Aa2/AA+/)

Day of Sale: 10/27 UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 259 WEEK OF 38,020 /AA/ SEDGWICK COUNTY, KANSAS (WICHITA) 10/26 /EXP/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015-A MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2019-2021

Day of Sale: 10/29 DEKALB COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY WEEK OF 36,280 Aa3// JUDICIAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 10/26 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 GEORGIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2034

Day of Sale: 10/26 CITY OF SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA WEEK OF 34,990 /AA/ SERIES 2015A TAXABLE REVENUE AND 10/26 REFUNDING BONDS (SHREVEPORT AIRPORT SYSTEM TERMINAL PROJECT) SERIES 2015B TAXABLE PFC REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (SHREVEPORT AIRPORT SYSTEM- PROJECT) MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION REMARK: SERIES 2015A DUE: 2022-2025 & 2040

SERIES 2015B DUE: 2017-2022

UNDERLYING RATING: A

Day of Sale: 10/27 CITY OF ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 33,610 // HEALTH CARE AND HOUSING FACILITY 10/26 REVENUE BONDS (THE HOMESTEAD AT ROCHESTER, INC. PROJECT) SERIES 2015A AND SERIES 2015B MGR: Herbert J. Sims & Co., Inc., Westport

Day of Sale: 10/27 CITY OF BEAUMONT, TEXAS WEEK OF 32,730 // WATERWORKS & SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE 10/26 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2018-2036

Day of Sale: 10/26 BRAZOSPORT WATER AUTHORITY, TEXAS WEEK OF 30,625 /A+/ WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM REGIONAL 10/26 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2019-2040

Day of Sale: 10/27 MORELAND SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 28,000 Aa3// CALIFORNIA 10/26 ELECTION OF 2010 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES B (FEDERALLY TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/28 DALLAS COUNTY FLOOD CONTROL WEEK OF 27,750 NR/NR/NR DISTRICT #1, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 10/26 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2024 TERM: 2028, 2032

Day of Sale: 10/26 UPPER MOHAWK VALLEY WEEK OF 25,000 A1/A-/ REGIONAL WATER FINANCE AUTHORITY 10/26 EXP/EXP/ WATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 10/29 BASTROP INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 21,178 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 10/26 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015-A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 10/27 MAINE GOVERNMENTAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 21,000 Aa3/AA/ AUTHORITY 10/26 LEASE RENTAL REVENUE BONDS- SERIES 2015B MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 10/26/2015

Day of Sale: 10/27 CITY OF CLOVIA, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 20,700 A1/A-/ 2015 WASTEWATER REVENUE REFUNDING 10/26 BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/28 FRANKFORT HIGH SCHOOL ELEMENTARY WEEK OF 20,000 // SCHOOL BUILDING CORPORATION 10/26 UNLIMITED AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: S&P: State Intercept AA+

(A- underlying) RICHLAND ELECTRIC REVENUE BONDS WEEK OF 20,000 // SERIES 2015 10/26 WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 10/27 CARPINTERIA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 20,000 // CALIFORNIA 10/26 ELECTION OF 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/29 WILL & KANKAKEE COUNTIES, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 19,730 A1// REED-CUSTER COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL 10/26 DISTRICT NO. 255-U LEASE CERTIFICATES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 10/28 ST. CHARLES, MISSOURI WEEK OF 19,115 NR/NR/ PLAZA @ NOAH'S ARK COMMUNITY 10/26 IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT, TAX INCREMENT AND IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT REVENUE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 10/29 JEFFERSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 17,500 /AA/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 10/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2012, SERIES C MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/27 CLINT INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 16,365 Aaa// UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 10/26 SERIES 2015A TEXAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 10/27 WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 15,175 /AAA/AAA LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 10/26 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas TERM: 2016, 2026

Day of Sale: 10/28 OIL CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 15,090 // VENANGO COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 10/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 10/29 DAVID DOUGLAS SCHOOL DISTRICT #40 WEEK OF 14,795 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 10/26 SERIES 2015 OREGON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 10/28 NORTH KITSAP SCHOOL DISTRICT NO.400 WEEK OF 14,250 // UTGO REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 10/26 WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis INSURANCE: WASHINGTON SCHOOL BD GUARANTEE

Day of Sale: 10/29 LIMITED OBLIGATION BONDS WEEK OF 11,285 A1// (WARREN DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/26 REFUNDING BONDS), SERIES 2015 EVIDENCING PROPORTIONATE UNDIVIDED INTERESTS IN RIGHT TO RECEIVE CERTAIN REVENUES PURSUANT TO AN INSTALLMENT FINANCING CONTRACT BETWEEN WARREN COUNTY FINANCE CORPORATION AND THE COUNTY OF WARREN, NORTH CAROLINA MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 10/26 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 10,300 NR/NR/NR AUTHORITY OF THE COUNTY OF PIMA 10/26 EDUCATION FACILITY REVENUE BONDS (THE PAIDEIA ACADEMIES PROJECT) SERIES 2015 TAX EXEMPT MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte TERM: 2025, 2035, 2045

Day of Sale: 10/29 WHITKO HIGH SBC REFUNDING BONDS, WEEK OF 10,055 /AA+/ INDIANA 10/26 SERIES 2015 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2016-2020 INSURANCE: INDIANA STATE AID INTERCEPT REMARK: Underlying A Rtaing (Expected)

Day of Sale: 10/28 BENTWORTH SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL WEEK OF 10,000 A3// OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2015 10/26 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2033

Day of Sale: 10/27 BOROUGH OF SEWICKLEY WEEK OF 9,805 // ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 10/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 10/28 PLUM BORO MUNI AUTH GUARANTEED WEEK OF 8,720 // SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 10/26 $8,525MM SERIES 2015C PENNSYLVANIA $195M TAXABLE SERIES 2015D MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2027

Day of Sale: 10/28 PEARSALL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,500 Aaa// DISTRICT, TEXAS 10/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A2

Day of Sale: 10/26 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF AUGUSTA WEEK OF 7,080 A2// EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WISCONSIN 10/26 CONSISTING OF: $5,600M GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A $ 685M GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B $ 795M TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015C MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: SERIES 2015A DUE: 2018-2035

SERIES 2015B DUE: 2016-2017

SERIES 2015C DUE: 2019-2022

Day of Sale: 10/27 MORELAND SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,000 Aa3// CALIFORNIA 10/26 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/28 WEST WARWICK GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 6,830 NR/AA/NR BONDS, RHODE ISLAND 10/26 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2035 REMARK: Baa2/NR/NR)

Day of Sale: 10/27 GEORGETOWN COMBINED UTILITY SYSTEM WEEK OF 5,845 A1// REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 10/26 SOUTH CAROLINA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 10/26 TULOSO-MIDWAY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,755 // DISTRICT 10/26 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN NUECES COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 10/26 MADISON COUNTY, ILLINOIS, WEEK OF 5,725 // EDWARDSVILLE COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL 10/26 DISTRICT NO. 7, REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD

Day of Sale: 10/27 DUBLIN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,420 Aaa// TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 10/26 SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2027 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: A2

Day of Sale: 10/28 UNION CITY COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 5,020 /AA-/ AGENCY, CALIFORNIA 10/26 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015B **********TAXABLE********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/27 FREMAUX ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 4,830 NR/NR/ DISTRICT, LOUISIANA 10/26 SALES TAX BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 10/27 WILMINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,595 // LAWRENCE AND MERCER COUNTIES, 10/26 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 10/27 RIO HONDO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,545 /AAA/ DISTRICT 10/26 (CAMERON COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas REMARK: BONDS DUE: 2016-2017 AND 2022-2026 KLEINWOOD MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 4,215 A2// DISTRICT, TEXAS 10/26 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 10/26 ARLINGTON HEIGHTS PARK DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,200 Aaa// GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX PARK 10/26 SERIES 2015 ILLINOIS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 10/28 LOGAN TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 4,000 Aa3// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/26 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2023

Day of Sale: 10/27 PORT ARANSAS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,975 /AAA/ DISTRICT TEXAS UNIFIED SCHOOL 10/26 DISTRICT, UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2026 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: /A+/

Day of Sale: 10/27 NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP GENERAL WEEK OF 3,000 /AA/ OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2015 10/26 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 10/29 MORELAND SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,000 Aa3// CALIFORNIA 10/26 ELECTION OF 2010 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES C (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/28 WOODBURY GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 2,570 NR/AA/ REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 10/26 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2023

Day of Sale: 10/29 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 242 WEEK OF 2,470 // ALDEN-CONGER PUBLIC SCHOOLS, 10/26 MINNESOTA CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION CONSISTING OF: $1,700M SERIES 2015A $ 770M SERIES 2015B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: SERIES 2015A DUE: 2017-2041

SERIES 2015B DUE: 2017-2030

Day of Sale: 10/27

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,926,617 (in 000's)