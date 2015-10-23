BRIEF-Cesca Therapeutics Q3 loss per share $0.21
* Cesca Therapeutics announces fiscal third quarter and nine month 2017 financial and operating results and provides corporate update
* American Airlines Group Inc expects 4Q system capacity to be up about 1 percent year over year - CFO
* American Airlines expects system capacity to be up between 2 pct and 3 pct in 2016 versus a year earlier - CFO
* American Airlines expects to pay on average between $1.48 and $1.53 per gallon for mainline aircraft fuel in 4Q - CFO
* American Airlines expects 4Q pre-tax profit margin to be between 12 percent and 14 percent excluding special items - CFO
* American Airlines expects passenger unit revenue to decline between 5 pct and 7 pct from year earlier in 4Q - President
* American Airlines expects currency and surcharge impact on passenger unit revenue in 4Q to be 2.1 points, down from 2.7 points in 3Q - President
* American Airlines expects unit costs to stay flat or rise up to 2 pct in 2016 excluding fuel, special charges and wage hikes if any occur from labor deals - CFO
* American Airlines will match prices anytime competing with nonstop carrier such as Spirit or Norwegian Air Shuttle - President
* American Airlines sees Spirit Airlines as its largest competitor out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport - President
* American Airlines sees 50 pct of its revenue up for grabs in competition with low-cost carriers serving customers searching for cheapest fares, so must match prices - President
* American Airlines will announce in 2016 fares that are priced differently based on the amenities and waived fees they include - President Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin)
WASHINGTON, May 11 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could be forced to retain earnings to stabilize their operations and maintain investor confidence, the head of the U.S. agency regulating the mortgage firms said on Thursday.