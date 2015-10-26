BOSTON Oct 26 Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin on Monday said he had charged a brokerage unit of Fidelity Investments with "dishonest and unethical conduct" by allowing unregistered investment advisers to make trades.

Galvin, the state's top securities regulator, said in a statement the company "ignored blatant unregistered investment advisory activity" by allowing the trades via its broker-dealer platform. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Bernadette Baum)