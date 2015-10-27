PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Merck & Co Inc
* Says januvia sales got a $100 million boost in third quarter from timing of customer buying
* Merck says boost to januvia from timing of third quarter purchases will have adverse impact in fourth quarter, beyond
* Merck says januvia had volume growth of 4 percent in third quarter, company encouraged by volume trends
* Rival jardiance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alan Grujic intends to resign as interim chief financial officer effective Sunday, May 28