Oct 27 (Reuters) -

* JetBlue Airways Corp expects to reach $65 million revenue target for 2015 from new fare options - CEO

* JetBlue Airways Corp now expects at least $80 million from fare options in 2015 - EVP, Commercial & Planning

* JetBlue will launch new credit card marketing agreement for loyalty customers in first quarter of 2016 - EVP, Commercial & Planning

* JetBlue Airways Corp to pay $50 million in profit-sharing to employees in November - CFO

* JetBlue expects to pay cash for all fourth-quarter aircraft deliveries - CFO

* JetBlue expects "high single-digit" capacity growth in 2016 from a year earlier - CFO

* JetBlue Airways Corp expects October passenger unit revenue to fall 2 percent from a year ago - CFO

* JetBlue Airways Corp expects November passenger unit revenue change to be better than October - CFO

* JetBlue passenger unit revenue in November and December combined look better than October - EVP, Commercial & Planning

* JetBlue doesn't believe that revenue outperformance of U.S. airline industry has started to slow - CEO

* JetBlue is "very bullish" on revenue growth - EVP, Commercial & Planning

* JetBlue Airways has exited the cargo business as of a week ago - EVP, Commercial & Planning

* JetBlue Airways would have needed more capital investment to grow margins for cargo business, but this spend was low priority - CEO

* JetBlue has yet to see as big a decrease as expected in customers checking bags since bag fee added on June 30 - EVP, Commercial & Planning