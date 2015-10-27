PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* JetBlue Airways Corp expects to reach $65 million revenue target for 2015 from new fare options - CEO
* JetBlue Airways Corp now expects at least $80 million from fare options in 2015 - EVP, Commercial & Planning
* JetBlue will launch new credit card marketing agreement for loyalty customers in first quarter of 2016 - EVP, Commercial & Planning
* JetBlue Airways Corp to pay $50 million in profit-sharing to employees in November - CFO
* JetBlue expects to pay cash for all fourth-quarter aircraft deliveries - CFO
* JetBlue expects "high single-digit" capacity growth in 2016 from a year earlier - CFO
* JetBlue Airways Corp expects October passenger unit revenue to fall 2 percent from a year ago - CFO
* JetBlue Airways Corp expects November passenger unit revenue change to be better than October - CFO
* JetBlue passenger unit revenue in November and December combined look better than October - EVP, Commercial & Planning
* JetBlue doesn't believe that revenue outperformance of U.S. airline industry has started to slow - CEO
* JetBlue is "very bullish" on revenue growth - EVP, Commercial & Planning
* JetBlue Airways has exited the cargo business as of a week ago - EVP, Commercial & Planning
* JetBlue Airways would have needed more capital investment to grow margins for cargo business, but this spend was low priority - CEO
* JetBlue has yet to see as big a decrease as expected in customers checking bags since bag fee added on June 30 - EVP, Commercial & Planning Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin)
