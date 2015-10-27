BRIEF-Millennial says Farhad Abasov appointed as chief executive officer
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 27 (Reuters) -
* Neptune Orient Lines Ltd subsidiary agrees to pay $9.8 million to resolve allegations it violated U.S. false claims act - Justice Department statement
* U.S. DOJ alleges Neptune Orient subsidiary APL Limited billed Department of Defense for tracking devices that failed
* Civil settlement between U.S. and Neptune Orient subsidiary did not include determination of liability - U.S. DOJ statement (Reporting By Dan Levine)
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 8 Macau plans to add security features to ATMs to monitor withdrawals, authorities in the world's largest gambling hub said as the Chinese territory seeks to further tighten restrictions on cash flows out of the mainland. Macau is a special administrative region of China and the announcement of the plans coincides with a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most powerful leader.