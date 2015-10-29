UPDATE 3-U.S. judge calls for criminal probe into trade secrets theft raised in Uber case
* Judge rejects Uber bid for private arbitration (Recasts with call for criminal probe, adds Waymo, Uber comment)
Oct 29 (Reuters) -
* CVS/Caremark says terminates contract with Philidor pharmacy for noncompliance with terms of its provider agreement
* CVS say has been monitoring/reviewing recent audits of Philidor practices over last several weeks (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
* Judge rejects Uber bid for private arbitration (Recasts with call for criminal probe, adds Waymo, Uber comment)
* Nikkei drops as investors lock in gains ahead of 20,000 level