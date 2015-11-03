BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
LOS ANGELES Nov 3 Oregon Health Authority officials say have confirmed 12 E. coli cases linked to Chipotle Mexican Grill Outbreak has resulted in three hospitalizations, no deaths - Oregon officials (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Crazy Horse Resources Inc]