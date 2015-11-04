BRIEF-YayYo announces initial public offering
* YayYo Inc says initial public offering at $8 per share to raise gross proceeds of $50 million Source text for Eikon:
Nov 4 Bill Morneau To Be Sworn In As Canada's New Finance Minister - government source (Reporting by Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* YayYo Inc says initial public offering at $8 per share to raise gross proceeds of $50 million Source text for Eikon:
* Orbital Insight announces $50 million investment led by Sequoia to scale satellite and drone imagery analysis