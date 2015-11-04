BRIEF-Amazon Studios secures producing deals with bona fide productions
* Amazon Studios secures producing deals with bona fide productions, Killer Films and Le Grisbi Productions
Nov 4 Oasis Petroleum Inc
* Chief Executive Tommy Nusz says expects 'successful 2016 even if we don't see a more bullish commodity backdrop'
* Expects Q1 2016 production to match Q4 2015
* Says expects to hedge more oil production as market allows
* Says legacy drilling rig contracts end in December
* Says plans to negotiate for less-expensive drilling rig contracts for 2016
* Says Oasis Well Services fracking all of company's new wells
* Says expects to spend less than $350 million in 2016 on drilling & completion of new wells
* Says board has yet to approve full 2016 capital budget
* CEO says would be 'challenging' to sell Oasis Well Services unit in current market
* Says expects double-digit returns in core Bakken zone with WTI oil prices around $55/barrel
* Says expects Oasis Midstream Services unit to generate $60 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2015, 50 percent above prior estimates
* Says rapid growth of Oasis Midstream Services unit offers 'significantly stronger position' to sell minority stake
* Cash tender offer by its wholly owned unit, Crh America with respect to any and all of its outstanding 8.125 pct notes due 2018 issued by Crh America