Nov 4 Retrophin Inc

* Retrophin responds to Senate investigation, spokesman says pharmaceutical pricing that strikes the right balance between affordability and innovation is of legitimate concern

* Retrophin spokesman says will work with special committee

* Retrophin focused on pipeline of promising drugs for patients with catastrophic diseases rather than on acquiring and re-marketing old therapies

* Retrophin says committed to therapies being available at minimal or no cost to patients Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)