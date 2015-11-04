BRIEF-Constellation Brands Inc files for potential mixed shelf size
* Constellation Brands Inc files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2prKiSm) Further company coverage:
Nov 4 (Reuters) -
* New Canada finance minister Morneau: Canada pension plan expansion to me is very important
* Canada's Morneau: haven't decided yet whether to have fall fiscal update
* Canada's Morneau says expects his assets will be put into blind trust
* Canada's Morneau: "People can see I have really good experience" (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
* Constellation Brands Inc files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2prKiSm) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 2 A deal between Greece and its international lenders for more fiscal reforms settles one issue that has blocked the International Monetary Fund's financial participation in the bailout, but debt relief is still needed, an IMF spokesman said on Tuesday.