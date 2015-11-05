Nov 5 Continental Resources Inc
* Says capex of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion needed to
maintain 200,000 boe/d production average into 2016
* Says cash flow neutral with $50/barrel oil prices
* Says 75 percent of its Bakken crude now transported via
pipe
* CFO: 'We won't be subject to any borrowing base
redetermination'
* CFO says working to maintain investment-grade credit
rating
* CEO says won't keep 8 rigs in North Dakota if oil prices
don't recover
* Chief Executive Harold Hamm reiterates hope U.S. oil
export ban can be lifted by end of 2015
* Says 60 percent of acreage in STACK shale play in Oklahoma
held by production
* Says may be open to joint venture to develop STACK shale
acreage in Oklahoma
* Expects fourth quarter capex to be between $350 million to
$400 million
* Expects production to be 64 percent to 65 percent oil for
fourth quarter
* Says has contract flexibility to cut Bakken rig count from
eight to three
* Says 'plenty of spare capacity' among Bakken oilfield
service providers should oil prices recover
* Says 20 to 25 Bakken wells have been completed but company
has purposefully delayed bringing them online
* CEO says no intention to hedge oil prices at
$50/barrel, level forecast to hit cash-flow neutrality
(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)