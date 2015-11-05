LOS ANGELES Nov 5 The number of confirmed E.
coli food poisoning cases linked to Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
restaurants in Washington state and Oregon rose to 40 on
Thursday, as health safety officials continued searching for the
source of the contamination.
Oregon increased its confirmed case count to 12 from 10 on
Wednesday.
Washington lowered its count to 28 after additional testing
ruled out one case that was suspected to be linked to the
outbreak.
Eight Chipotle restaurants in the greater Seattle and
Portland areas are linked to the outbreak. As a precaution all
of the chain's 43 restaurants in those markets have been closed
since Oct. 31.
Investigators suspect that contaminated produce is the
source of the outbreak, but they have not yet pinpointed the
culprit.
