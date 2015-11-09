NEW YORK Nov 9 The United Steelworkers union,
which represents workers at several U.S. aluminum smelters that
will reduce or shutter production in the coming months, lent its
support on Monday to a Century Aluminum campaign against cheap
Chinese exports.
* USW, largest industrial union in North America with 1.2
million active and retired workers, joins China Trade Task Force
(CTTF), a recently-launched pressure group supported by Century
Aluminum, controlled by Glencore Plc
* "We join the CTTF in calling on the administration
to present the Chinese government with a simple choice: either
remove your illegal subsidies on aluminum or face swift
retaliation," USW International President Leo Gerard says in a
statement
* Until USW announcement, Century had been sole member of
task force
Source: Joint CTTF/USW press release
(Reporting By Luc Cohen)