European shares slip from 20-month highs; Apple suppliers wobble
* Miners at four-month low (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
Nov 12 (Reuters) -
* NY Attorney General Schneiderman says state law is clear on daily fantasy sports
* NY Attorney General Schneiderman says "there's no exemption for daily online sports gambling" (Reporting By Liana Baker)
* Miners at four-month low (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
* Says Puerto Rico's decision to invoke Title III under PROMESA and initiate court proceeding to restructure debt marks positive step for bondholders overall