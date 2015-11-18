BRIEF-JD.com says Q1 net revenues RMB 76.2 bln, an increase of 41.2% pct
* Q1 revenue RMB 76.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 73.55 billion
Nov 18 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Likely to make tuck-in acquisitions, but debt repayment the focus - spokeswoman
* On track to meeting Salix inventory goal
* On track to meeting Salix inventory goal
May 8 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce firm, said on Monday its first-quarter revenue grew 41.2 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations.