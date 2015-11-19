Nov 19 U.S. crude's benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contract for December traded Thursday at a discount of $8 a barrel to December 2016 WTI CLZ5-Z6. * The discount, or contango, widened to as much as $8, a record, earlier in the session, Reuters data shows. * Contango has widened in recent weeks in spreads of WTI <0#CL:>, as well as that of global oil benchmark Brent <0#LCO:>, as traders see more benefit in storing crude for later delivery due to weak spot prices. * Volume in the WTI December 2015/16 spread was, however, light at just around 17,000 lots versus the about 140,000 traded on Monday as the spot month headed for expiry on Friday. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan)