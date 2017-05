June 23 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- SOUTH CAROLINA PUBLIC SERVICE WEEK OF 750,000 A1/AA-/A+ AUTHORITY REVENUE OBLIGATIONS 06/27 EXP/EXP/EXP SERIES 2016 TAX-EXEMPT SERIES B TAX-EXEMPT REFUNDING SERIES C TAXABLE SERIES D MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 06/29 CITY OF SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS WEEK OF 564,000 Aa1/AA/AA+ ELECTRIC AND GAS SYSTEMS 06/27 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS NEW SERIES 2016 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/28 THE COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS WEEK OF 441,000 Aa1//AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/27 2016 SERIES B MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 6/28

Day of Sale: 06/29 THE COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS WEEK OF 250,000 Aa1//AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/27 CONSOLIDATED LOAN OF 2016 SERIES F (GREEN BONDS) (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/28 NEW JERSEY EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 215,000 Baa1/NR/A AUTHORITY 06/27 REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS STOCKTON UNIVERSITY ISSUE SERIES 2016A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2035 TERM: 2041

Day of Sale: 06/29 MULTIPLE ISSUERS (PA,GA,FL) WEEK OF 213,590 NR/NA/A- RETIREMENT COMMUNITIES REVENUE 06/27 BONDS SERIES 2016 (ACTS RETIREMENT LIFE COMMUNITIES, INC.) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: PA:94,600M, FL:108,304M, GA:10,650M

Day of Sale: 06/30 BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE TEXAS A&M WEEK OF 205,900 // UNIVERSITY SYSTEM REVENUE FINANCING 06/27 SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016C MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 06/28 THE COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS WEEK OF 200,000 Aa1/NR/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/27 CONSOLIDATED LOAN OF 2014, SERIES D (MULTI-MODAL BONDS) SUBSERIES D-1 (THE "D-1 BONDS") MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 06/29 UTAH COUNTY, UTAH WEEK OF 185,000 Aa1/AA+/NR HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS 06/27 SERIES 2016B (IHC HEALTH SERVICES, INC.) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2026 TERM: 2046, 2047

Day of Sale: 06/29 CALIFORNIA SCHOOL CASH RESERVE WEEK OF 178,000 // 2016-2017 06/27 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/29 BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE TEXAS A&M WEEK OF 175,895 Aaa/AAA/AA+ UNIVERSITY SYSTEM 06/27 REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM BONDS TAXABLE SERIES 2016D MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2031 TERM: 2036, 2040

Day of Sale: 06/28 MAINE HEALTH AND HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 174,035 Baa3/BBB/ FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, EASTERN 06/27 MAINE HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS OBLIGATED GROUP ISSUE SERIES 2016A MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York TERM: 2041, 2046

Day of Sale: 06/27 STATE OF TEXAS WEEK OF 149,625 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/27 $107,280M WATER FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE & REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016B $58,750M SUBSERIES 2016B-1 $29,580M SUBSERIES 2016B-2 (VARIABLE RATE) $18,950M SUBSERIES 2016B-3 (TAXABLE) $30,530M WATER FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016C (ECONOMICALLY DISTRESSED AREAS PROGRAM) $29,220M SUBSERIES 2016C-1 $1,310M SUBSERIES 2016C-2 (TAXABLE) $11,815M WATER FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016D (STATE PARTICIPATION PROGRAM) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2045

Day of Sale: 06/28 CLEBURNE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 115,165 Aaa// DISTRICT 06/27 (JOHNSON COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDER: Aa3

Day of Sale: 06/28 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 748 WEEK OF 105,426 // SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN PUBLIC SCHOOLS 06/27 MINNESOTA $73,660M GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2016A $31,766M GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2016B (CABS) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: A: 18-50

B: 27-34

Day of Sale: 06/28 VERMONT MUNI BOND BANK REFUNDING WEEK OF 91,000 Aa2/AA+/ MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 06/28 STATE OF ARKANSAS, HIGHER WEEK OF 83,225 /AA/ EDUCATION GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/27 TAXABLE MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2023

Day of Sale: 06/28 EASTERN MAINE HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS WEEK OF 79,895 Baa3/BBB/ TAXABLE BONDS SERIES 2016B 06/27 (CORPORATE CUSIP) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York TERM: 2026, 2036

Day of Sale: 06/27 OHLONE COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT, WEEK OF 70,000 // CALIFORNIA 06/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/28 SIMI VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 68,000 Aa3//AAA 2017 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 06/27 BONDS (FORWARD DELIVERY) CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/29 SOUTH CAROLINA STATE HOUSING WEEK OF 67,000 Aa1// FINANCE & DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 06/27 MORTGAGE REVENUE (40MM TAX EXEMPT 27MM AMT) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA HIGHER WEEK OF 66,940 Aa2/NR/AA EDUCATION REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 06/27 SERIES 2016A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: RATINGS STABLE

Day of Sale: 06/30 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 64,015 Baa1/A-/NR REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 06/27 ILLINOIS WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/29 CONNECTICUT HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 62,505 Aaa/AAA/NR AUTHORITY 06/27 HOUSING MORTGAGE FINANCE PROGRAM BONDS 2016 SERIES C MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/28 SAN DIEGUITO UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 61,205 /AA/ DISTRICT 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/27 BONDS (ELECTION OF 2012) SERIES C-2 (TAX EXEMPT) CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/28 COLTON JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 58,000 // DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 06/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016B MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 57,865 A1/A+/A+ AIRPORT SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING 06/27 BONDS SERIES 2016 (AMT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 06/29 COLTON JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 53,000 A1/A+/ DISTRICT 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/27 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/28 MELISSA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 52,360 Aaa// TEXAS, UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL 06/27 BUILDING & REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2046 REMARK: (/A1/)

Day of Sale: 06/28 CENTRAL COAST WATER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 50,000 // REFUNDING STATE WATER PROJECT 06/27 REGIONAL FACILITIES CALIFORNIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 06/28 PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS WEEK OF 45,655 Aa1/AA/ LIMITED TAX REFUNDING GENERAL 06/27 OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/28 IDAHO HEALTH FACILITY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 45,000 NR/BB+/ REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 06/27 MADISON MEMORIAL SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2037

Day of Sale: 06/29 HOUSTON COUNTY HEALTH CARE WEEK OF 44,000 /BBB/BBB+ AUTHORITY 06/27 SOUTHERN ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016-A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/28 KINGMAN UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 42,390 A2/A/ NO. 20, ARIZONA 06/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016D MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 02/28 MESQUITE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 39,879 /AAA/AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/27 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES A & B MGR: Oppenheimer & Co., Stamford SERIAL: 2018-2035 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: /AA/AA+

Day of Sale: 06/30 TERRELL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 39,290 A1/A+/NR TEXAS 06/27 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SEREIS 2016 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2032-2046 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: A1/A+/NR

Day of Sale: 06/28 LIBERTY HILL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 35,000 Aaa// DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 06/27 SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2018-2045 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: (A1//)

Day of Sale: 06/30 SARATOGA COUNTY, NEW YORK WEEK OF 33,770 NR/AA+/ MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2040

Day of Sale: 06/29 GODLEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 32,280 Aaa// (HOOD, JOHNSON AND TARRANT COUNTIES 06/27 TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: A2

Day of Sale: 06/27 ANNA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRCT WEEK OF 32,140 /AAA/ TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING 06/27 AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2051 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: (/A+/)

Day of Sale: 06/29 WESTERN VIRGINIA REGIONAL JAIL WEEK OF 30,865 Aa2// AUTHORITY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 06/27 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2029-2038

Day of Sale: 06/28 CAMPBELL UNION HIH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 30,000 Aa1// SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA 06/27 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDIING BONDS SERIES B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 06/28 NEW HOPE CULTURAL EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 29,925 MIG 1// FACILITIES AUTHORITY, TEXAS STUDENT 06/27 HOUSING CONSTRUCTION PROJECT NOTES (CHF - COLLEGIATE HOUSING COMMERCE LLC - TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY PROJECT) USDA MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago REMARK: 2/1/2018

Day of Sale: 06/29 GILROY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 29,000 // CALIFORNIA 2016 CERTIFICATES OF 06/27 PARTICIPATION MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Woodland Hills

Day of Sale: 02/29 PICO RIVERA PUBLIC FINANCING WEEK OF 28,575 /AA-/ AUTHORITY LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING 06/27 BONDS SERIES 2016, CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/30 CHULA VISTA MUNICIPAL FINANCING WEEK OF 28,000 /AA/ AUTHORITY 2016 LEASE REVENUE 06/27 REFUNDING BONDS, CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/29 COLTON JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 25,000 // DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 06/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2008 ELECTION SERIES 2016D MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/28 SOUTH CAROLINA JOBS - ECONOMIC WEEK OF 24,240 /A-/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 06/27 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS WOFFORD COLLEGE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2018-2035 TERM: 2038

Day of Sale: 06/29 EAST ALDINE MANAGEMENT DISTRICT WEEK OF 23,970 /A/ TEXAS SALES TAX REVENUE & REFUNDING 06/27 BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/29 MISSISSIPPI DEVELOPMENT BANK WEEK OF 22,500 /A/ SPECIFIC OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/27 BILOXI SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/29 COLTON JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 22,000 A1/A+/ DISTRICT ELECTION OF 2008 GENERAL 06/27 OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES D MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/28 GLOUCESTER COUNTY IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 21,000 /AA/ AUTHORITY COUNTY GUARANTEED LOAN 06/27 REVENUE REFUNDING MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2034-2038

Day of Sale: 06/28 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE WEEK OF 20,000 /A+/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE CITY OF 06/27 ROSEVILLE (ROSEVILLE REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT) TAXABLE TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/29 CAMBRIA COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 19,080 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/27 $14,890M TAXABLE SERIES A $4,190M TAX-EXEMPT SERIES B MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2017-2029 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: UL: BBB

Day of Sale: 06/29 NEWARK UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 18,000 // CALIFORNIA 2016 GO BONDS 06/27 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Woodland Hills

Day of Sale: 06/30 COUNTY OF PITT, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 17,935 Aa2/AA-/AA LIMITED OBLIGATION BONDS 06/27 SERIES 2016 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 06/29 NORTH BRANCH AREA SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 16,750 Aa1// TAXABLE REFUNDING BONDS 06/27 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/29 DELTA STATE UNIVERSITY EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 15,175 Aa2//AA BUILDING CORP, MISSISSIPPI 06/27 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2038

Day of Sale: 06/28 JACKSON LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 15,000 /AA/ TAXABLE UNLIMITED TAX GO REFUNDING 06/27 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/29 COUNTY OF PITT, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 13,760 Aa2/AA-/AA LIMITED OBLIGATION BONDS 06/27 SERIES 2017 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2018-2025

Day of Sale: 06/29 JACKSON-MILTON LOCAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 12,750 /A/ DISTRICT, OHIO, REFUNDING 06/27 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/28 FLORIDA DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 12,110 NR/NR/ CORPORATION EDUCATIONAL FACILITY 06/27 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016A&B THE PEPIN ACADEMIES, INC PROJECT TAXABLE: 2,670M MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/29 CATASAUQUA BOROUGH, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 11,180 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/27 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2017-2026 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: UL: AA

Day of Sale: 06/28 ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 11,140 NR/NR/ REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 06/27 THE FOUNTAINS CFD SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/28 VILLAGE OF RIDGEWOOD IN THE COUNTY WEEK OF 10,345 /AAA/ OF BERGEN, NEW JERSEY GENERAL 06/27 OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 06/29 SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 10,280 A2/AA-/ SANTA CRUZ COUNTY PUBLIC FINANCING 06/27 AUTHORITY CALIFORNIA 2016 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Woodland Hills SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 06/28 WHITTIER CSD, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 9,135 /AA-/ 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 06/27 BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Woodland Hills

Day of Sale: 06/29 WARREN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,116 /AAA/ TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 06/27 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2039 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: (/A/)

Day of Sale: 06/28 CLALLAM, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 8,500 // PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 1 06/27 ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2028

Day of Sale: 06/28 PAULDING COUNTY INDUSTRIAL BUILDING WEEK OF 8,455 A1// AUTHORITY, GEORGIA REFUNDING 06/27 REVENUE BONDS (CITY OF DALLAS W&S) BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta TERM: 2030

Day of Sale: 06/29 CITY OF YPSILANTI, COUNTY OF WEEK OF 8,390 A1/AA/ WASHTENAW,STATE OF MICHIGAN 06/27 WATER SUPPLY AND SEWAGE DISPOSAL SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 06/27 GETTYSBURG BOROUGH, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 8,265 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/27 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2036 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 06/27 WATER VALLEY METROPOLITAN DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,230 NR/NR/ NO. 2, COLORADO GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/27 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 06/28 ALICE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,895 // (JIM WELLS COUNTY, TEXAS) 06/27 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 06/28 CITY OF CHULA VISTA 2016 REFUNDING WEEK OF 7,800 /AA-/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 06/27 (CIVIC CENTER PROJECT) CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/29 CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO SALES AND USE WEEK OF 7,765 /AA/ TAX REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016 06/27 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2018-2028

Day of Sale: 06/29 CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 7,555 NR/AA-/ MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2024

Day of Sale: 06/28 ROBERT LEE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,395 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 06/27 REFUNDING BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2033 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 06/30 TRAVIS COUNTY WATER CONTROL AND WEEK OF 7,190 NR/AA-/NR IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 17 06/27 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED WITHIN TRAVIS COUNTY, TEXAS) WATER AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/28 WATER VALLEY METROPOLITAN DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,165 NR/NR/ NO. 1 COLORADO GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/27 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 06/28 SAUK COUNTY, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 7,135 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/27 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2021

Day of Sale: 06/29 NORTHEAST MORGAN WATER & SEWER WEEK OF 6,500 /AA/ AUTHORITY, ALABAMA WATER REVENUE 06/27 BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta TERM: 2039 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: (/A+/)

Day of Sale: 06/28 UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 431 WEEK OF 6,440 A2/AA/ BARTON COUNTY, KANSAS (HOISINGTON) 06/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2016-A MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2017-2032 TERM: 2040 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 06/27 GALVESTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 6,420 /AA/ DISTRICT NO. 46 (GALVESTON COUNTY 06/27 TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: MOODY'S: TBD LUCAS COUNTY, OHIO TAXABLE ARENA WEEK OF 6,300 NR/NA/ BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES 06/27 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/29 HARRIS COUNTY MUD 374, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,955 // UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING 2016 06/27 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2037 NEWARK, OHIO WEEK OF 5,500 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/27 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2040 INSURANCE: INSURED

Day of Sale: 06/30 CITY OF EAGLE PASS, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,110 NR/AA/NR LIMITED TAX REFUNDING, SERIES 2016 06/27 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2031

Day of Sale: 06/27 POTEET INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,970 // TEXAS, UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDIING 06/27 BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio

Day of Sale: 06/28 MT. LEBANON, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 4,500 Aa2// ALLEGHENY COUNTY 06/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2025 SIMI VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,500 Aa3//AAA 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 06/27 BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/29 EPHRATA AREA JOINT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 4,480 /A/ LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/27 WATER REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 06/29 HARRIS COUNTY, MUD 407, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,115 // UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 2016 06/27 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2032

Day of Sale: 06/28 MITCHELL COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 4,110 // PUBLIC BUILDING COMMISSION 06/27 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/28 VIGO COUNTY, INDIANA WEEK OF 3,735 NR/A+/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY 06/27 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT INCOME TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2022

Day of Sale: 06/28 RIVERSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,575 A3/AA/ LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 06/28 EDCOUCH-ELSA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,495 // DISTRICT HIDALGO COUNTY, TEXAS 06/27 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 2016 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas REMARK: 16,18-19, 28-37 SUMMIT COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 3,090 /BBB+/ DEVELOPMENT FINANCE AUTHORITY 06/27 JOBS-INVESTMENT FUND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SUMMITWORKFORCE SERIES 2016C-1 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/29 MCPHERSON COUNTY, KANSAS REFUNDING WEEK OF 2,900 Aa3// BONDS, SERIES 2016-A 06/27 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/28 CITY OF PUYALLUP, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 2,645 /AA/ COMBINED UTILITY REVENUE REFUNDING 06/27 SERIES 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2020-2028

Day of Sale: 06/28 WADSWORTH CITY, OHIO WEEK OF 2,500 NR/NR/ SCHOOL DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX 06/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/29 LINTON-STOCKTON HIGH SCHOOL, WEEK OF 2,000 NR// INDIANA 06/27 BUILDING CORPORATION FIRST MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2028

Day of Sale: 06/29 FORT BEND COUNTY, MUD #121 WEEK OF 2,000 /BBB/ UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 06/27 SERIES 2016, TEXAS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/27 LINTON-STOCKTON HIGH SCHOOL, WEEK OF 1,600 NR// INDIANA 06/27 BUILDING CORPORATION FIRST MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016B MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2028

Day of Sale: 06/29 SCHOOL DISTRICT #172 (SANDRIDGE) WEEK OF 1,360 A3/NR/NR COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS 06/27 TAXABLE GO LIMITED TAX SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2016 (QSCB) MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago TERM: 2034 REMARK: POSSIBLE INSURANCE

Day of Sale: 06/29 SUMMIT COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 1,300 /BBB+/ DEVELOPMENT FINANCE AUTHORITY 06/27 JOBS-INVESTMENT FUND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SEVILLE SERIES 2016B MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/29 SUMMIT COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 1,290 /BBB+/ DEVELOPMENT FINANCE AUTHORITY 06/27 JOBS-INVESTMENT FUND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS GARFIELD HEIGHTS SERIES 2016A MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/29 SAN DIEGUITO UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 795 /AA/ DISTRICT 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/27 BONDS (ELECTON OF 2012) SERIES C-1 TAXABLE) CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 6,036,806 (in 000's)