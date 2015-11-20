BRIEF-Greentown China Holdings says unit entered into disposal agreement
* Sellers, each being a unit of co, enters into Yinshi disposal agreement and Litao disposal agreement with China investment development
Nov 19 (Reuters) -
* American Express Global Business Travel has seen a "minor uptick" in travel cancellations after Paris attacks Friday - SVP, global service delivery
* American Express Global Business Travel had higher call volumes with questions on security protocols and flight status after attacks - SVP, global service delivery Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin)
* Sellers, each being a unit of co, enters into Yinshi disposal agreement and Litao disposal agreement with China investment development
* Says its April net profit at 100.3 million yuan ($14.53 million)