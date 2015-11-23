Allergan Ceo Saunders Says Pfizer Jak
* Says will be able to enhance share buybacks "going
forward"
* Allergan ceo says growth of its pharma business can be
accelerated after pfizer merger
* Allergan ceo says planned pfizer merger should not hurt
"prarmaceutical momentum" of allergan products
* Pfizer cfo says top priority to get integration of
allergan right, but dividends,share repurchases, more deals,
will remain priorities
* Allergan cfo says a main advantage of merger deal would be
to sell allergan products in 70 new markets abroad
* Inhibitor anti-inflammation drugs could be developed for
dermatology, gastroenterology uses
* Pfizer ceo says 2 year delay in deciding whether to split
pfizer into two pieces is reasonable, given need to integrate
allergan
* Allergan ceo says combined company's discovery,
development capabilities will create "powerhouse" drugmaker
* Pfizer cfo says his comppany would be able to split by
2019 if ongoing financial analysis determines a split makes
sense
* Allergan ceo says eyecare franchise will remain in
california
* Pfizer cfo says expected 17 to 18 percent tax rate by 2017
for merged company should remain constant thereafter
* Pfizer cfo says company's long term goal is for dividends
to remain about 50 percent of company earnings
* Pfizer cfo says deal would increase company's access to
global cash, which could be used for dividends, share buybacks,
capital expenditures
* Pfizer ceo says deal would give company "unemcumbered
access to the full value of (pfizer) balance sheet"
