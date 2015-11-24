DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Nov 24 Bank Of Canada to auction C$3 Bln Of 9-day T-bills on Nov. 25 Source text for Eikon: Further coverage: here (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
* Dollar holds gains made after Fed downplayed slower 1Q growth