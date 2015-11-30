(Kevin McCarthy is the majority leader in the U.S. House of
Representatives. The opinions expressed here are those of the
author.)
By Kevin McCarthy
Nov 30 President Barack Obama is poised to
repeat his history of weak-handed negotiations on the world
stage when nearly 200 countries gather in Paris on Monday to
consider an international response to climate change. According
to the president, rejecting the Keystone XL oil pipeline and
piling regulations on the fossil fuel and power industries in
the United States are necessary to preserving America's
credibility as a leader on the world stage.
But by doing this, Obama ignores the strongest card in
America's hand as he steps to the table: the advances our energy
sector has made to reduce carbon emissions while simultaneously
acting as the lone bright spot in our economy.
In essence, his rhetoric is blind to the true story of
American energy. But this story cannot be ignored.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration,
monthly power sector carbon dioxide emissions reached a 27-year
low in April 2015. But, the progress does not stop there. Total
U.S. greenhouse gas emissions are also declining. According to
data available from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,
U.S. greenhouse gas emissions dropped 9 percent between 2005 and
2013 - the largest reduction from any country.
So what has made these positive developments possible? The
answer is America's oil and natural gas renaissance, as well as
our insatiable appetite to innovate. Despite Obama's efforts to
stop oil and natural gas development on federal lands and the
introduction of unnecessary regulations that increase the cost
of production and consumption, American production has been
growing at an astounding rate. Natural gas production hit nearly
91 billion cubic feet per day - an increase of about 27 billion
cubic feet since August 2006, or enough gas to power up to
290,000 homes per year.
A Manhattan Institute study concluded that the increase in
clean natural gas production is the greatest contributor toward
declining U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. In fact, carbon
emissions in America are down to where they were a quarter
century ago, though our population has been growing.
Even EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy has recognized the
important contributions of American natural gas to reducing U.S.
greenhouse gas emissions, saying hydraulic fracturing has
"created an opportunity for a shift into natural gas, and that
shift has been enormously beneficial from a clean air
perspective, as well as from a climate perspective."
It is important to note that this progress wasn't driven by
arbitrary benchmarks or government mandates, but rather by the
free market and natural consensus for a freer, safer, and more
economically prosperous future. The conclusion the president
should draw from this and bring to the table with the
international community is clear: only by embracing the free
market can we improve the world's environmental outlook while
also strengthening our economies.
To demonstrate true leadership, Obama should start
emphasizing the important role of hydraulic fracturing and
natural gas development across the globe. America would then be
standing for policies with proven results rather than for ideas
that may sound good, but just don't work. Developing nations
desperate for economic growth would be particularly enthusiastic
with this proposition as an alternative to the economically
disastrous policies currently in vogue.
And this is exactly the vision the Republican-led Congress
intends to project to the world. We are listening to the
American people, who largely do not support the president's
regulatory agenda and who understand that there is a better way.
Obama's policies will kill jobs, increase costs, and decrease
reliability in an attempt to achieve a goal that the free market
is already achieving. His policy is, in essence, regulatory
cap-and-trade - the same type of cap-and-trade that was defeated
by Congress in 2009 when the president's own party was in
control.
To this end, Congress will promote the American energy story
and reject commitments based on a misguided understanding of our
climate, economic progress, and our needs for tomorrow. I have
always believed if you give an engineer enough time, she will
unlock a solution. Our energy revolution has been one of the
greatest developments in the industrialized world. Abandoning it
could be one of the biggest mistakes.
So when the President goes in front of the COP21 gathering,
he should embrace and share the story of American success. Only
then will he negotiate from a position of strength along with
the moral authority to encourage the world to follow suit.
