** Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet
hit record highs lifting the Nasdaq 100 closer to its own
all-time highs
** Two Janet Yellen appearances, US payrolls data, ECB and
OPEC meeting -- enough to keep broader indices in check meaning
investors are back playing what seems the only game in town --
the runaway rally in FANG (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google)
** Facebook the only one in group not hitting a record on
Wednesday, less than 3 pct from its life high
** Momentum clearly there, say JPM analysts, adding people
increasingly nervous about missing a year-end melt-up rally
** Nasdaq 100 probes above its early Nov high with
the "FANGs" out in force which can clear the way toward its
4816.35 all-time high
** FANGs setting up for healthy year-end gains with FB up 20
pct, AMZN up 33 pct, NFLX up 26 pct, and GOOGL up 23 pct so far
this quarter
** YTD, NFLX and AMZN top 2 performing stocks in NDX with
157 pct and 91 pct gains
** FANG stocks trade with NTM PE multiples significantly
above the market, but momentum continues to win the day in these
names
** NDX, meanwhile, now faces major resistance hurdle at its
all-time high seen in 2000 at 4816.35
** NDX's fall back under 4486 then 200-DMA, now 4454, will
turn trend down again
