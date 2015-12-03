** Nasdaq 100 only major index to have exceeded its
summer/fall highs, and until FANG momentum fades, still has
potential to challenge, and exceed, its all-time high seen in
2000
** That said, with major indices fractured, and DJI - DJT
spread back to its highs, volatility looks poised to pick up
into year-end
** Nevertheless, momentum centered in NDX leaders including
FANG group
** Add in Microsoft, with its 19 pct YTD gain, and
NDX continues to power higher
** This despite Apple lagging with a tepid gain of
just 5 pct for the year
** Technically, NDX all-time high at 4816.35 should be a
major barrier. Chart: link.reuters.com/sem26w
** Additional levels can be found at 4828 Fibo projection
and 1-year resistance line in 4900/4910 area
** Despite NDX looking to challenge its all-time high,
diverging monthly RSI continues to warn the index is vulnerable
** Therefore, risk should build for a reversal in event the
4816/4910 zone is reached
** Immediate NDX fall back under 4486 then 200-DMA, now
4454, should turn its trend down again
