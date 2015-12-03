MetLife's profit drops 62.6 pct on derivative losses
May 3 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, reported a 62.6 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by derivative losses.
Dec 3 Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce
* Cibc cfo says maintaining net interest margin will be "a bit of a challenge" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)
May 3 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, reported a 62.6 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by derivative losses.
* Q1 revenue $149.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $149.5 million