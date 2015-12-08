** Divergence between S&P 500 Index and high-yield
bond sector worsening again, and remains another warning sign
for equity bulls
** Energy sector carnage exacerbating high-yield sell-off as
credit stress mounts and spreads widen out with NYMEX Crude
Futures near a 7-year low
** Using SPDR Barclays HY Bond ETF as proxy for
sector history shows divergences have led S&P 500 dips, and more
severe sell-offs, for a number of years. Chart: link.reuters.com/beq26w
** 7-month divergence in 2010/2011 preceded 22 pct SPX
plunge, and summer 2014 divergence led to 9.5 pct SPX slide into
Oct 2014 trough
** Protracted divergence from mid-2014 to summer 2015
ultimately preceded SPX 12.5 pct collapse into Aug low
** JNK mid-Oct high failed shy of mid-Sept high as 17-month
period of declining peaks and troughs remains intact
** ETF has now violated its Oct trough, falling closer
toward its Oct 2011 low
** Any further SPX divergence -- especially new highs --
would once again make need for catch up all the more pronounced
** Blunt in terms of timing, but unless action in high-yield
improves dramatically, SPX should remain vulnerable to another
sharp decline
** SPX below 2042.35, will damage its developing triangle,
and below 2019.39/2017.22 can see the pattern disintegrate
suggesting bullish potential is exhausted
