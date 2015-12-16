BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
* Canada prime minister says not realistic to decide that deficits, budget discipline don't matter; has no plans to boost the goods and services tax
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"