PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 2
May 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Eli Lilly And Co
* Says will begin two alzheimer's trials in 2016 targeting tau protein
* Stage trials
* 2016 trial of solanezumab in "prodromal" patients having few or no symptoms of alzheimer's
* Stage trial of n3pg, an antibody that targets deposited brain plaque Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIJING, April 28 A Chinese consumer backlash against genetically modified (GMO) crops is beginning to dent demand for soy oil, the nation's main cooking oil, and could spell crisis for the multi-billion-dollar crushing industry, which depends on GMO soybeans from the United States and elsewhere.