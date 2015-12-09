BRIEF-Mack-Cali Realty Corp announces Q1 core FFO per share $0.56
* Reaffirmed 2017 FFO guidance of $2.25 to $2.40 per diluted share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** FreePort-McMoRan shares up 1 pct premarket as energy and mining co suspends its dividend and slashes capex plans, responding to slumping commodities markets
** Suspends annual dividend of $0.20 per share, says action to provide cash savings of about $240 mln per year
** Lowers capex to $1.8 bln in 2016 and $1.2 bln in 2017 from original $2 bln plan for both years
** Says evaluating other financing alternatives, including potential sale of minority interests in certain mining assets and other actions to provide additional proceeds for debt reduction
** FreePort has been under pressure to reorganize from activist investor Carl Icahn, who is co's top shareholder
** FCX shares have lost 71 pct YTD
(RM: lance.tupper.tr.com@reuters.net)
* Reaffirmed 2017 FFO guidance of $2.25 to $2.40 per diluted share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Northview Apartment REIT reports Q1 2017 financial results, multi-family same door NOI growth of 0.5% driven by 4.7% in ontario, and progress on 2017 strategic priorities