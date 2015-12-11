Dec 11 Canada Mortgage And Housing Corp (CMHC) says raising some guarantee fees it charges issuers of mortgage-backed securities

* CMHC says revised fee structure intended to encourage the development of private market funding alternatives by narrowing the funding cost difference to government

* CMHC says guarantee fees for issuer's 5-yr national housing act mortgage-backed securities in excess of C$7.5 billion to increase from 60 bps to 80 bps (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson and Matt Scuffham)