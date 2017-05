Dec 11 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 180,000 // CORP SEPCIAL FACILITY REVENUE 12/14 REFUNDING - TERMINAL 1 GROUP ASSESSMENT LP PROJECT(AMT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2034

Day of Sale: 12/14 SPRING INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 137,965 Aaa/AAA/NR HARRIS COUNTY TEXAS 12/14 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 12/15 OHIO WATER DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 105,680 Aaa/AAA/ WATER POLLUTION CONTROL LOAN FUND 12/14 EXP/EXP/ REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 12/17 UTAH HOUSING CORPORATION SINGLE WEEK OF 100,080 // FAMILY MORTGAGE BONDS 2015 SERIES D 12/14 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 12/17 THE SPECIAL CARE FACILITIES WEEK OF 85,835 NR/NR/ FINANCING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF 12/14 BIRMINGHAM REVENUE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015-1 (METHODIST HOME FOR THE AGING) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 12/16 DENVER URBAN RENEWAL AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 70,000 Aa2/NR/ COLORADO 12/14 SERIES SUB TAX INCORPORATED REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 10B-1 15 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 12/15 DENVER URBAN RENEWAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 68,400 Aa3/NR/NR STAPLETON SENIOR SUBORDINATE TAX 12/14 INCREMENT REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015B-1 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 12/16 THE MORRIS COUNTY IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 61,160 Aaa/AAA/ AUTHORITY, NEW JERSEY 12/14 GOVERNMENTAL LOAN REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 (MORRIS COUNTY GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND PROJECT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2024

Day of Sale: 12/15 CANONSBURG HOUSTON JOINT AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 54,010 /A-/ PENNSYLVANIA 12/14 SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES A&B 2015 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2018-2045 PASADENA, TEXAS WEEK OF 51,545 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2016 12/14 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 12/17 KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI WEEK OF 50,710 NR/NR/ INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 12/14 SENIOR LIVING FACULTIES REVENUE BONDS (KINGSWOOD PROJECT) SERIES 2016 MGR: Cain Brothers, New York TERM: 2026, 2036, 2046, 2051

Day of Sale: 12/16 THE HAMMOND LOCAL PUBLIC WEEK OF 50,000 // IMPROVEMENT BOND BANK INDIANA 12/14 ADVANCE FUNDING PROGRAM NOTES SERIESJ 2016A, B, C MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago LOUISIANA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 42,280 A2/AA/ AUTHORITY-LOUISIANA TECH UNIVERSITY 12/14 AUXILIARY REVENUE MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2037 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A3

Day of Sale: 12/17 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 38,000 /BBB/ AGENCY-WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 12/14 UNIVERSITY REVENUE, SERIES 2015 MGR: Oppenheimer & Co., Stamford SERIAL: 2016-2033 TERM: 2035, 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 12/14 MICHIGAN FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 37,700 NR/BBB+/NR HIGHER EDUCATION LIMITED OBLIGATION 12/14 REVENUE AND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (COLLEGE FOR CREATIVE STUDIES PROJECT), SERIES 2015 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2030 TERM: 2035, 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 12/15 TOWN OF TROPHY CLUB PUBLIC WEEK OF 26,130 // IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 1 SPECIAL 12/14 ASSESSMENT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 (TOWN OF TROPHY CLUB, TEXAS) MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 12/14 BROOKLYN PARK CHARTER SCHOOL., WEEK OF 25,670 NR/NR/ MINNESOTA 12/14 LEASE REVENUE AUTHORITY LEADERSHIP ACADEMY 15A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 12/16 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 25,135 NR/NR/NR AUTHORITY OF THE COUNTY OF PIMA 12/14 EDUCATION FACILITY REVENUE BONDS (AMERICAN LEADERSHIP ACADEMY PROJECT) SERIES 2015 TAX-EXEMPT MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Richmond TERM: 2025, 2035, 2045

Day of Sale: 12/17 SANTEE SCHOOL DISTRICT (SAN DIEGO WEEK OF 25,000 /AA-/ CALIFORNIA) 2015 REFUNDING GENERAL 12/14 OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2040

Day of Sale: 12/17 THE EASTON AREA JOINT SEWER WEEK OF 23,865 /AA/ AUTHORITY 12/14 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2035 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 12/14 IBERVILLE PARISH CONSOLIDATED WEEK OF 23,805 /AA-/ SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 5, LOUISIANA 12/14 REFUNDING OF SERIES 2008 BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2019-2028

Day of Sale: 12/16 COMMUNITY CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL WEEK OF 22,525 Aa2/AA+/ DISTRICT NO. 50, LAKE COUNTY, 12/14 ILLINOIS (WOODLAND) - GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Oppenheimer & Co., Stamford SERIAL: 2017-2021

Day of Sale: 12/15 DAYTON, OHIO WEEK OF 21,375 /AA/ AIRPORT IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS 12/14 (JAMES M. COX DAYTON INTL AIRPORT) $ 8,145M - SERIES A -- AMT $ 13,130M - SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION

Day of Sale: 12/15 MADISON COUNTY, ILLINIOS WEEK OF 20,250 // TRIAD COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL 12/14 DISTRICT #2 SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 12/17 MEDFORD TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 19,030 Aa2// BOARD OF EDUCATION 12/14 BURLINGTON COUNTY, NEW JERSEY MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A2

(NJ SCHOOL BOARD RESOURCE ACT) CITY OF DEL RIO, TEXAS WEEK OF 16,375 A1/A+/AA- (A HOME RULE CITY LOCATED IN 12/14 VAL VERDE COUNTY, TEXAS) COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 12/14 ANNA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 16,055 /AAA/ TEXAS 12/14 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas

SERIAL: 2019-2051 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A+

Day of Sale: 12/16 HORIZON REGIONAL MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 16,000 A2// DISTRICT 12/14 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITIES WEEK OF 15,305 NR/NR/NR DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 12/14 STATEWIDE COMMUNITY INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM REVENUE BONDS (EMERSON RANCH PROJECT) SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 12/15 SCRANTON-LACKAWANNA SCHOOL WEEK OF 15,130 // DISTRICT, PENNSYLVANIA 12/14 FLOATING RATE NOTES (1 YR FRN) MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh TERM: 2016 REMARK: RATING: TO BE DETERMINED CITY OF PELHAM, ALABAMA WEEK OF 11,145 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 12/14 MGR: Protective Securities, Birmingham SERIAL: 2017-2040 UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL OKLAHOMA WEEK OF 10,745 // BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES 12/14 **********TAXABLE********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago

Day of Sale: 12/17 RIVERTON CITY, UTAH WEEK OF 10,650 /AA-/AA- FRANCHISE AND SALES TAX REVENUE 12/14 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 12/15 HICKMAN MILLS C-1 SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,700 /A-/ MISSOURI 12/14 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 12/17 SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 9,500 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY 12/14 NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 12/15 GARFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. RE-2 WEEK OF 9,400 Aa2// GARFIELD COUNTY, COLORADO 12/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel Nicolaus & Co. Inc., Englewood REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 12/15 EVERMAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,275 /AAA/ TEXAS 12/14 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2038 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying Rating A

Day of Sale: 12/14 CANUTILLO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,185 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 12/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 12/15 VILLAGE OF CRESTWOOD, COOK COUNTY WEEK OF 9,000 // ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 12/14 (ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE) 2015 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 9,000 // WATER/SEWER REVENUE BONDS 12/14 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2016-2040 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 9,000 NR/BBB-/NR AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PHOENIX, 12/14 ARIZONA EDUCATION FACILITY REVENUE BONDS (VILLA MONTESSORI, INC. PROJECT) SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 12/15 NORTHWEST HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 8,815 /AA/ UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 10, TEXAS 12/14 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: UNDERLYING: BBB+

Day of Sale: 12/15 ADNA SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 226, WEEK OF 7,890 /AA+/ WASHINGTON 12/14 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2035 REMARK: STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 12/15 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY EDUCATION WEEK OF 7,155 NR// REVENUE DISCOVERY CHARTER SCHOOL 12/14 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 12/17 WAUGH SCHOOL DISTRICT CORONA ELY WEEK OF 6,500 /A+/ COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO 1 12/14 2015 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 12/15 BRAZORIA MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 6,030 Baa1// DISTRICT NO. 21 12/14 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 12/14 IMPERIAL REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY WEEK OF 6,000 /A/ TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS 12/14 ISSUE OF 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 12/14 BLOCK HOUSE MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,780 // DISTRICT (WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS) 12/14 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago CITY OF PATASKALA, OHIO WEEK OF 5,475 Aa3// GENERAL OBLIGATION (LIMITED) BONDS 12/14 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2016-2037 FABENS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,210 /AAA/ TEXAS 12/14 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2028 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A

Day of Sale: 12/15 LASALLE COUNTY, ILLINIOS WEEK OF 4,800 // OTTAWA SCHOOL DISTRICT #141 12/14 TAXABLE SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 12/16 EAST TROY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,700 NR// WALWORTH AND WAUKESHA COUNTIES 12/14 WISCONSIN BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 12/14 OKLAHOMA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 4,000 /AA+/ COLLATERALIZED REVENUE BONDS 12/14 (PROGRESSIVE RURAL HOUSING APTS) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago TERM: 2018

Day of Sale: 12/15 VILLAGE OF BEDFORD PARK WEEK OF 3,095 A3// COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS HOTEL/MOTEL 12/14 TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 12/14 PAOLA PUBLIC BUIDLING COMMISSION, WEEK OF 1,890 NR/A+/ KANSAS 12/14 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, 16 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2021

Day of Sale: 12/17 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 1,845 // THE CITY OF MILTON, WISCONSIN 12/14 (ROCK COUNTY) LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 12/14 CHISHOLM CREEK, KANSAS WEEK OF 1,805 NR/A/ UTILITIES AUTHORITY WATER-WASTE 12/14 REVENUE BONDS BEL AIRE-PARK CITY 15 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2035

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 1,632,605 (in 000's)