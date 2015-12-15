Dec 15 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* CEO says will get back to acquisitions, but not next year, when it will focus on paying down debt instead - CNBC

* CEO says will spend 7 to 8 percent of sales on research and development in 2016 - about half the level of typical big pharma companies and up from previous spending - CNBC

* CEO says will spend $400 to $500 million on R&D (Reporting By Caroline Humer)