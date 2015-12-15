Dec 15 Bank of Canada's Poloz holds a press
conference following the release of the Financial System Review.
* BoC's Poloz: there has been some negative data since two
weeks ago but also some positive data, including housing
* BoC's Poloz: economic positives will dominate in 2016
* BoC's Poloz: there remain quite a number of possible ways
for authorities to adjust mortgage and financing rules to reduce
housing and debt vulnerabilities
* BoC's Poloz: any housing price decline in Vancouver or
Toronto should not affect housing markets elsewhere; would be
primarily a local phenomenon
* BoC's Poloz: any U.S. Fed rate hike would be in context of
a solid U.S. economy, which is important for Canadian exports
* BoC's Poloz would expect to see Canadian bond yields rise
if Fed raises rates; that would be taken into account in BoC's
economic forecasts in January
* Bank of Canada's Wilkins: Canada doesn't have the same
fundamentals that led to the U.S. housing crash in 2007
* Poloz: effects of BoC's two rate cuts this year are still
working through the system, along with the positive effects that
there are of lower prices
* BoC's Poloz: should expect a divergence in monetary policy
between Canada and U.S., as economies diverge to some extent as
well
* Poloz says BoC was fully consulted on Friday's mortgage
rule changes by finance department; those changes are
constructive
* BoC's Poloz expects Canadian economy to gain momentum
through 2016 and into 2017
* Poloz: Recent momentum in housing prices in
Toronto/Vancouver may increase likelihood of price correction
but base case scenario remains constructive
* BoC's Poloz: economic activity is still more or less in
line with previous Bank of Canada forecasts
* BoC's Poloz: 2015 is another year in the series of serial
disappointments; recovery taking longer because of shock Canada
is going through
* BoC's Poloz: it's welcome that there are targeted measures
that can address pockets of vulnerabilities in housing market,
without using blunt instruments
* Bank of Canada's Wilkins: bank doesn't see evidence of
"excessive supply responses" in Vancouver and Toronto housing
markets
* BoC's Poloz, asked about possible Fed rate hike, says
flexible exchange rate is a stress reliever as monetary policy
diverges internationally
* BoC's Poloz: there is no comparison, no similarity,
between U.S. housing/banking situation before housing crash in
2007, and the Canadian situation
