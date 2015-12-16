Dec 16 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant CEO says will not budget research and development as a certain percentage of sales, but will review it regularly

* Valeant CEO says Addyi sales expected at $100 million to $150 million in 2016

* Valeant says anticipates $250 million loss in revenue in q4 due to Philidor situation

* Valeant says prescriptions dropped 20 percent in the fourth quarter as it lost all Philidor covered scripts

* Valeant CEO says double digit organic growth will continue in the years after 2016

* Valeant CEO says employee retention plan has worked and has only lost two sales representatives in the dermatology business

* Valeant says canceled all price increases during the fourth quarter

* Valeant says employee retention bonuses targeted at $75 million in 2016