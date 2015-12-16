BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
Dec 16 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant CEO says will not budget research and development as a certain percentage of sales, but will review it regularly
* Valeant CEO says Addyi sales expected at $100 million to $150 million in 2016
* Valeant says anticipates $250 million loss in revenue in q4 due to Philidor situation
* Valeant says prescriptions dropped 20 percent in the fourth quarter as it lost all Philidor covered scripts
* Valeant CEO says double digit organic growth will continue in the years after 2016
* Valeant CEO says employee retention plan has worked and has only lost two sales representatives in the dermatology business
* Valeant says canceled all price increases during the fourth quarter
* Valeant says employee retention bonuses targeted at $75 million in 2016 (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.