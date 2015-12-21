Dec 20 Las Vegas police said on Sunday night they were responding to a "major accident" near the hotel and casino where the Miss Universe pageant was held, and local media said dozens may have been injured.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper said a car ran into a throng of pedestrians outside the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, injuring as many as 27 people.

The report could not be independently confirmed by Reuters. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided only a brief statement and could not be immediately reached. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco)