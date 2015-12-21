BRIEF-Arco VARA Q1 group's EBIT loss up at 0.3 million euros
* Q1 2017, GROUP'S REVENUE WAS 1.6 MILLION EUROS, WHICH IS 68% LESS COMPARED TO REVENUE OF 5.1 MILLION EUROS IN Q1 2016
Dec 21 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
* ICE Futures Canada said it will move closing time for grains and oilseeds futures and options to 1:20 pm Central time as of Jan. 25, 2016.
* Current closing time is 1:15 pm Central time. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)
* Q1 2017, GROUP'S REVENUE WAS 1.6 MILLION EUROS, WHICH IS 68% LESS COMPARED TO REVENUE OF 5.1 MILLION EUROS IN Q1 2016
* Qtrly net profit 463.9 million baht versus 441.4 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: