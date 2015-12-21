SAN FRANCISCO Dec 21 ** Shares of Apple
on track for first negative year since the global
credit crisis; would be only its third negative year since the
dot-com bubble
** Shares on Monday up 0.9 pct at $106.98 following a
selloff in recent weeks
** In 2015, shares of Apple have fallen 4.1 pct, worse than
the S&P 500's 2.5 pct decline
** If stock closes at current levels, it would be just the
second time the stock has underperformed vs the S&P 500 in a
calendar year since the launch of the iPhone in 2007
** Fears about slower-than-expected demand for the iPhone
have clipped 10 pct from Apple's shares in December, down 21 pct
from record levels in April
** In note on Monday, BMO Capital Markets said meetings with
technology supply chain companies in Asia have led it to cut
estimates for Apple; Analyst Tim Long trims fiscal 2016 EPS
estimate to $10.04 from $10.29, cuts 2017 estimate to $11.14
from $11.42
** BMO's revision follows several similar estimate cuts by
at least 10 analysts this month, with some analysts predicting
iPhone shipments next year will fall for the first time ever
(Reporting by Noel Randewich)