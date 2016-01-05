Eli Lilly And Co
* Says could seek us, eu approvals this year of olaratumab
for soft-tissue sarcoma
* Lilly says could seek us, eu, japan approvals in 2016 of
baricitinib for rheumatoid arthritis
* Acting combination of empagliflozin/metformin diabetes
drugs
* Stage alzheimer's
* Lilly says share of patients taking its jardiance diabetes
drug has risen sharply since favorable heart data on drug
released
* Stage research
* Stage drugs that complement its existing medicines
* 70'S range over time, but may improve with approval of new
drugs, manufacturing enhancements
* Lilly ceo says company has no intention of entering into a
tax inversion deal, but says u.s. Needs to change tax code
* Lilly says expects negative impact this year from growing
number of patent expirations in emerging markets
