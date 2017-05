March 10 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- THE HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 780,000 A3/NR/NR BOARD OF THE METROPOLITAN 03/14 GOVERNMENT OF NASHVILLE AND DAVIDSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE REVENUE BONDS (VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER) $530MM SERIES A (TAX EXEMPT) $250MM SERIES 2016B (TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2021-2031 TERM: 2036, 2041, 2045 REMARK: TAXABLE: 2016 BULLET NEW YORK CITY TRANSITIONAL FINANCE WEEK OF 750,000 Aa2/AA/AA AUTHORITY BUILDING AID REVENUE 03/14 BONDS, FISCAL 2016 S-1 MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 03/14 STATE OF CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 550,000 Aa3/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/14 (2016 SERIES A) MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 03/16 WESTCHESTER COUNTY LOCAL WEEK OF 284,260 Baa2/BBB/ DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION 03/14 WESTCHESTER MEDICAL CENTER OBLIGATED GROUP PROJECT REVENUE BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2016-2031 TERM: 2037, 2046

Day of Sale: 03/14 LANCASTER COUNTY HOSPITAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 175,000 Aa3/AA/ UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA HEALTH 03/14 SYSTEM REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES A OF 2016 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 3/14

Day of Sale: 03/15 CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 165,330 // FINANCING AUTHORITY (LUCILE 03/14 PACKARD CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL AT STANFORD) CONSISTING OF: REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 2016 A REVENUE BONDS 2016 B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 03/17 HALIFAX HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER WEEK OF 160,000 NA/A-/BBB+ (DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA) HOSPITAL 03/14 REVENUE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2031 TERM: 2036, 2041, 2046 SANTA CLARA VALLEY WATER DISTRICT WEEK OF 154,885 Aa1//AA WATER SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE 03/14 SERIES A WATER UTILITY SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT REVENUE SERIES C MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: SERIES A: 29-46

SERIES C: 18-29

Day of Sale: 03/17 SANTA CLARA VALLEY WATER DISTRICT WEEK OF 130,325 Aa1/NR/AA $72,245M WATER SYSTEM REFUNDING 03/14 REVENUE BONDS TAXBLE SERIES 2016B $54,990M REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION (WATER UTILITY SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS) TAXABLE SERIES 2016D MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: 2018-2028, 2031-2046 CITY OF WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH WEEK OF 129,735 // CAROLINA 03/14 $118,400M WATER AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016A $11,335M TAXABLE WATER AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 03/16 CITY OF CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 100,000 Aaa/AAA/AA+ WATERWORKS & SEWER SYSTEM REFUNDING 03/14 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2037 TERM: 2041

Day of Sale: 03/17 STATE OF WISCONSIN WEEK OF 98,240 Aa1/AA+/AA+ CLEAN WATER REFUNDING BONDS 03/14 EXP/EXP/EXP MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 03/15 NEBRASKA INVESTMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 90,000 /AA+/ AUTHORITY SINGLE FAMILY HOUSING 03/14 REVENUE BONDS 2016 SERIES A NON AMT MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2027 TERM: 2031, 2036, 2046 OHLONE COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 89,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/14 2010 ELECTION 2016C CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/15 STATE OF OREGON GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 83,000 /AA+/AA+ HIGHER EDUCATION 03/14 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2036 TERM: 2041

Day of Sale: 03/15 ELSINORE VALLEY MUNICIPAL WATER WEEK OF 73,000 Aa2/AA+/AA DISTRICT FINANCING AUTHORITY 03/14 REFUNDING WATER REVENUE, UTAH MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 03/15 CITY OF TUCSON, ARIZONA WEEK OF 70,655 Aa2/AA/AA WATER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING 03/14 BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2017-2024

Day of Sale: 03/15 LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 70,350 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/14 SERIES A&B 2016 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2035 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 03/14 FINNEY COUNTY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 63,825 NR// DISTRICT NO. 457, KANSAS 03/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONS 2016-A MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2034

Day of Sale: 03/16 MASSACHUSETTS HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 63,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- AGENCY HOUSING BONDS SERIES 2016 03/14 A(NON AMT), B(AMT) C(TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 3/14

Day of Sale: 03/15 NEW MEXICO MORTGAGE FINANCE WEEK OF 62,790 Aaa/NR/NR AUTHORITY SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE 03/14 PROGRAM CLASS I BONDS $40MM 2016 SERIES A-1 (TAX EXEMPT) (NON AMT) $22,790M 2016 SERIES A-2 (TAX EXEMPT)(AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2026 TERM: 2031, 2036, 2041, 2046 CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITIES WEEK OF 55,895 Aa3//AA- DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 03/14 RADY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2017-2028

Day of Sale: 03/14 EL MONTE UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 55,000 Aa3/A+/ LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA 03/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 03/16 NEW RIVER VALLEY REGIONAL JAIL WEEK OF 50,345 Aa3// AUTHORITY, VIRGINIA 03/14 REGIONAL JAIL FACILITY REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2038

Day of Sale: 03/17 GROSSMONT UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 50,000 Aa3//AAA DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 03/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS (ELECTION OF 2008), SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 03/17 FOREST HILLS PUBLIC SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 49,950 Aa2// MICHIGAN, KENT COUNTY, SCHOOL 03/14 BUILDING, SITE & REFUNDING MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 03/17 CITY OF LAKEWOOD, OHIO UTGO WEEK OF 49,844 Aa2//

$36,250M VARIOUS PURPOSE 03/14 IMPROVEMENT AND REFUNDING 2016A (TAX-EXEMPT) $2,950M REFUNDING BONDS 2016B (TAXABLE) $10,644M VARIOUS PURPOSE NOTES (TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland REMARK: NOTES: MIG1/

Day of Sale: 03/15 $46,480M CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 47,090 /BB/ FINANCE AUTHORITY 03/14 CHARTER SCHOOL REVENUE BONDS (THE PALMDALE AEROSPACE ACADEMY PROJECT) SERIES 2016A AND $610M CHARTER SCHOOL REVENUE BONDS (THE PALMDALE AEROSPACE ACADEMY PROJECT) SERIES 2016B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee TERM: 2026, 2031, 2036, 2041, 2046

Day of Sale: 03/17 REORGANIZED SCHOOL DISTRCT NO. 4 WEEK OF 45,000 /AA+/ OF JACKSON COUNTY MISSOURI (BLUE 03/14 SPRINGS, MISSOURI) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM) SERIES 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City REMARK: 17,20,24-29

/AA/ Expected

Day of Sale: 03/14 ST. CHARLES PUBLIC WATER SUPPLY WEEK OF 45,000 // DISTRICT NO. 2, MISSOURI 03/14 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 2016B MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 03/15 BARTOW COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 45,000 NR/AA+/NR GEORGIA 03/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2018-2022 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: (NR/AA-/NR)

Day of Sale: 03/16 HESPERIA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 43,000 /A/ CALIFORNIA 03/14 2016 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 03/16 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE COMMERCE WEEK OF 42,390 NR/AA/NR COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION 03/14 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 A&B SERIES B-TAXABLE MGR: Ziegler, Chicago INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: S&P: Underlying Rating A

Day of Sale: 03/16 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 40,850 Aa2//A GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 03/14 SERIES 2016B (TAXABLE) MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 03/15 OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 40,000 // SALES TAX REVENUE REFUNDING 03/14 BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2018-2038 REMARK: UR: A1//AA-

Day of Sale: 03/15 CITY OF MESQUITE, TEXAS WEEK OF 39,965 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING & 03/14 IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 03/17 CITY OF SUGARLAND, TEXAS WEEK OF 31,250 // WATERWORKS AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE 03/14 AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 03/16 PENNSBURY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 30,830 Aa2// BUCKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2022

Day of Sale: 03/16 CALIFORNIA EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 30,000 A3// AUTHORITY 03/14 UNIVERSITY OF REDLANDS REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2016-2038

Day of Sale: 03/15 BROWNSBURG 1999 SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 28,600 // CORP, INDIANA 03/14 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: S&P: St. Intercept AA+ (TBD) CENTRAL LINCOLN, OREGON WEEK OF 28,280 /AA-/ PEOPLES UTILITY DISTRICT ELECTRIC 03/14 SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/17 SAN BERNARDINO, SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO WEEK OF 28,150 //A REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE CITY OF 03/14 SUBORDINATE TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 03/16 REORGANIZED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 7 WEEK OF 28,000 /AA+/ JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI (LEE'S 03/14 SUMMIT R-7) GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2032-2036

Day of Sale: 03/15 CALLEGUAS MUNI WATER DISTRICT WEEK OF 27,215 Aa2/AA/ REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 03/14 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2017-2032

Day of Sale: 03/15 CITY OF MONROE, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 27,075 Aa3/AA/ LIMITED OBLIGATION BONDS 03/14 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2039

Day of Sale: 03/17 EAGLE RIVER, COLORADO WEEK OF 25,000 NR/AA-/ WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT 03/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 03/17 BRAZOSPORT COLLEGE DISTRICT, TEXAS WEEK OF 24,205 Aa2/AA-/ LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 03/14 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas REMARK: Mat. 2019-28, 31-36

Day of Sale: 03/17 STATE OF MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF WEEK OF 22,900 A2/AA/ TRANSPORTATION 03/14 REFUNDING GRANT ANTICIPATION NOTES (HIGHWAY 93 ADVANCE CONSTRUCTION PROJECT)(GARVEES) SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 03/16 GARNET VALLEY PENNSYLVANIA SCHOOL WEEK OF 22,610 // DISTRICT, GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/14 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2017-2032

Day of Sale: 03/17 SCOTT COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 21,650 NR/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/14 SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2021-2040

Day of Sale: 03/14 WENTZVILLE R-IV SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 21,000 Aa2// MISSOURI 03/14 ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MISSOURI REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM)

Day of Sale: 03/18 CITY OF STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 20,820 Aa1/AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/14 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2023-2027

Day of Sale: 03/14 MUSCOGEE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 20,000 /AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION SALES TAX 03/14 GEORGIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2018 REMARK: UNDERLYING: /AA/

Day of Sale: 03/14 PHOENIX, ARIZONA WEEK OF 20,000 /A+/ ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT #1 03/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver

Day of Sale: 03/17 OHLONE COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT, WEEK OF 19,000 // CALIFORNIA 03/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2010 ELECTION 2016C (CABS) MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/15 CITY OF MELBOURNE, FLORIDA WEEK OF 18,785 A2/AA/ WATER AND SEWER REFUNDING REVENUE 03/14 BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 03/15 ROSEVILLE CAMPUS OAKS CFD NO. 1, WEEK OF 18,000 //

CALIFORNIA 03/14 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/16 CARBON COUNTY VOCATIONAL TECHNICAL WEEK OF 17,500 // AUTHORITY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/14 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia CITY OF BURLINGTON, VERMONT WEEK OF 16,930 A3// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/14 SEREIS 2016A MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2016-2029

Day of Sale: 03/15 CITY OF MESQUITE, TEXAS WEEK OF 16,795 // WATERWORKS & SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE 03/14 REFUNDING & IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 03/17 SAN BERNARDINO, SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO WEEK OF 16,085 //A REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE CITY OF 03/14 SUBORDINATE TAXABLE TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 03/16 CITY OF DANBURY, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 15,000 Aa1/AA+/AAA REFUNDING BONDS 03/14 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York REMARK: MATURITIES: TBD

Day of Sale: 03/17 AMARILLO, TEXAS WEEK OF 13,900 /A+/ HOTEL OCCUPANCY TAX REVENUE BONDS, 03/14 TAXABLE, SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 03/15 ROMA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 13,870 Aaa/AAA/AAA TEXAS 03/14 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2038 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 03/15 BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 13,500 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX 03/14 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago ROSS VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 13,000 Aa2// CALIFORNIA 03/14 ELECTION OF 2010 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES C MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 03/15 HUDSONVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 12,220 /AA-/ MICHIGAN 03/14 OTTAWA & ALLEGAN COUNTIES, TAXABLE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 03/15 CITY OF MESQUITE, TEXAS WEEK OF 12,145 // COMBINATION TAX & LIMITED SURPLUS 03/14 REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2016 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 03/17 OGLE & WINNEBAGO COUNTIES, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 11,470 A1// MERIDIAN COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL 03/14 DISTRICT #223, SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 03/15 GUILDERLAND CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 11,325 A1// ALBANY COUNTY, NEW YORK SCHOOL 03/14 DISTRICT REFUNDING SERIAL BONDS 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 03/16 WEST CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY WEEK OF 10,000 /A+/ SCHOOL DISTRICT, IOWA 03/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS, 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2026

Day of Sale: 03/16 MERCER AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 10,000 /A/ PENNSYLVANIA 03/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2031

Day of Sale: 03/16 HOLLIDAYSBURG AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,810 Aa3// BLAIR COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2027

Day of Sale: 03/16 CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY JOINT ACTION WEEK OF 9,070 Aa2// WATER AGENCY 03/14 LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2022-2032 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 03/15 NEW FAIRFIELD, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 8,875 /AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/14 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2029 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 03/15 CLERMONT COUNTY TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 8,800 Aa2// IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT, OHIO 03/14 ROADWAY IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2036 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 03/15 WASHINGTON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 8,490 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/14 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2017-2030 GREECE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,000 // NEW YORK 03/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/15 BROOKVILLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,840 // JEFFERSON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2016 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 03/15 DUPAGE COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 7,770 /AAA/ VILLAGE OF DOWNERS GROVE GENERAL 03/14 OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

17; 19-24; 34-38

Day of Sale: 03/16 JEFFERSONVILLE REDEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 6,820 NR/AA-/ AUTHORITY, INDIANA 03/14 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT LEASE RENTAL REFUNDING BONDS, 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2026

Day of Sale: 03/16 PINE-RICHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,620 /AA-/ PENNSYLVANIA 03/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2016-2028 REMARK: TERM CITY OF BURLINGTON, VERMONT WEEK OF 6,610 // REFUNDING COP'S LAKEVIEW GARAGE 03/14 PROJECT SERIES 2016A REFUNDING COPS DPW FACILITY PROJECT SERIES 2016B MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: 2016A: 16-24 (Baa2/-/)

2016b: 16-20 (Baa1/-/)

Day of Sale: 03/15 TRINITY RIVER AUTHORITY OF TEXAS WEEK OF 6,580 /AA+/ DENTON CREEK REGIONAL WASTEWATER 03/14 TREATMENT SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2018-2036

Day of Sale: 03/16 FAIRFIELD AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,240 /A+/ ADAMS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2022

Day of Sale: 03/14 CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITIES WEEK OF 6,230 /A/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 03/14 /EXP/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 03/17 HARTFORD STADIUM AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 6,165 // CONNECTICUT 03/14 LEASE REVENUE BONDS MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2018-2042

WILSON SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,480 /AA/ BERKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES B OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2021

Day of Sale: 03/17 COLUMBUS REDEVELOPMENT DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,395 NR/AA-/ INDIANA 03/14 SPECIAL TAXING DISTRICT REFUNDING 2016A MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2027

Day of Sale: 03/17 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,200 /BBB+/ DISTRICT #154 UNLIMITED TAX 03/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS TEXAS MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED CITY OF NORTH CANTON, OHIO WEEK OF 4,910 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION (LIMITED TAX) 03/14 VARIOUS PURPOSE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 03/15 BEACHWOOD CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,800 Aa1// OHIO 03/14 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 03/16 MURRIETA VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,800 // DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 03/14 CFD NO. 2014-1, 2016 SPECIAL TAX BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 03/16 ARGYLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,510 // TEXAS 03/14 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 03/17 FAYETTEVILLE, NEW YORK WEEK OF 4,000 /A/ PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING 03/14 SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/16 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 630 WEEK OF 3,928 Aa2// RED LAKE FALLS PUBLIC SCHOOLS 03/14 MINNESOTA $3,540M GENERAL OBLIGATION FACILITIES MAINTENANCE BONDS SERIES 2016A AND $388M GENERAL OBLIGATION TAX ABATEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2016B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2018-2036

Day of Sale: 03/15 BELLE PLAINE COMMUNITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,745 /A/ DISTRICT, IOWA 03/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS, 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2020-2029

Day of Sale: 03/16 HLV COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,740 A3// IOWA 03/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS, 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2028

Day of Sale: 03/17 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 2,625 Aa3// DISTRICT NO. 281, OF HARRIS COUNTY, 03/14 TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2031

Day of Sale: 03/14 MAPLE HEIGHTS CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,311 /SP-1+/ OHIO 03/14 BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 03/16 TRINITY RIVER AUTHORITY OF TEXAS WEEK OF 2,180 /AAA/ MOUNTAIN CREEK REGIONAL WASTEWATER 03/14 TREATMENT SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2035

Day of Sale: 03/17 LAKESHORE TECHNICAL COLLEGE WEEK OF 1,500 Aa1// DISTRICT, WISCONSIN 03/14 (CALUMET, MANITOWOC, SHEBOYGAN AND OZAUKEE COUNTIES) GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES SERIES 2016A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2018-2026

Day of Sale: 03/16

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 5,730,878 (in 000's)