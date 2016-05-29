BRIEF-Ecopetrol announces non-filing of annual report on form 20-f for year-end 2016
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016
May 29 Suncor Energy Inc
* Announced restart of operations after its facilities were shut in Canadian wildfire
* Said start-up in its base plant and MacKay river site is under way, and "initial production" is expected to be up by the end of the week
* Said Syncrude, majority-owned by Suncor, is in process of planning its return to operations
* Announced the restart began with resuming "initial production" in Firebag site last week
* Said it will move 3,500 more people in the coming week to support its return to operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto)
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016
* Stock markets jittery near multi-year highs, nervous over U.S. * Currencies mostly ease slightly, zloty a touch firmer * Polish central bank seen keeping interest rates on hold * Some expectations for more hawkish comments after good GDP data By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 17 Risk aversion in global markets mostly weakened Central European stocks and currencies on Wednesday, although Polish government bonds firmed after the size of an auction was cut and ahea