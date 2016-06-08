BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 (Reuters) -
* Canada finance minister, asked if government wlll take measures to address housing market, says making sure he has clear understanding of what's happening
* Canada finance minister, asked what government can do to address housing supply problem, says wouldn't want to talk about actions until he has completed studies of market (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing