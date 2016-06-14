METALS-Zinc and nickel rise on China steel industry crackdown
* Chinese crackdown on polluting industries supports prices (Adds official prices)
June 14 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc CEO Joe Papa speaking at annual general meeting:
* Said company will pay down at least $1.7 billion debt in 2016, try to pay more after asset sales Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)
* Chinese crackdown on polluting industries supports prices (Adds official prices)
May 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.