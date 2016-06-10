HOUSTON, June 10 Magellan Midstream Partners
expects repairs on a refined products pipeline from
Olathe, Kansas to Kansas City, Kansas to take several weeks, a
spokesman said by email on Friday.
* Magellan on June 7 said it suspended service on the 30,000
barrel per day pipeline, which originates in Coffeyville,
Kansas, after heavy rainfall caused erosion and exposed a
segment of the pipeline
* CVR Refining reduced production at its 115,000
barrel per day refinery in Coffeyville due to the pipeline
suspension, the refiner said this week
* Magellan does not expect any supply outages at its
facilities in Kansas City or elsewhere in the state as a result
of the outage
(Reporting by Liz Hampton)