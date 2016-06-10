HOUSTON, June 10 Magellan Midstream Partners expects repairs on a refined products pipeline from Olathe, Kansas to Kansas City, Kansas to take several weeks, a spokesman said by email on Friday.

* Magellan on June 7 said it suspended service on the 30,000 barrel per day pipeline, which originates in Coffeyville, Kansas, after heavy rainfall caused erosion and exposed a segment of the pipeline

* CVR Refining reduced production at its 115,000 barrel per day refinery in Coffeyville due to the pipeline suspension, the refiner said this week

* Magellan does not expect any supply outages at its facilities in Kansas City or elsewhere in the state as a result of the outage

(Reporting by Liz Hampton)