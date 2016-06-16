BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
NEW YORK, June 16 Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, a Connecticut Democrat, renewed a call for a national tax on sweetened beverages on Thursday after Philadelphia passed a soda tax, becoming the largest U.S. city with such a levy.
* Calls on Congress to "follow Philadelphia's lead" and enact her SWEET Act, which would impose an excise tax on sugar-sweetened beverages.
* Bill would direct revenues from tax to treatment and research of diet-related health conditions.
* Bill has been stalled in Congress since DeLauro first introduced it in July 2014. (Reporting By Luc Cohen)
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.